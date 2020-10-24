Sports

Hüttel: Women’s four hills tournament possible in 2021 | Free press

rej October 24, 2020

Oberstdorf (dpa) – Ski jumpers can look forward to a four hill tournament in winter after the next.

“From my point of view, the chances would be great to include the women on the qualifying day for the 2021/22 season,” said German national ski jumping team manager Horst Hüttel.

So far, the ski jumping event in Oberstdorf, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Innsbruck and Bischofshofen has only been organized for men towards the end of the year. Women have long wanted to participate in the event with high media coverage and charisma.

“There is a very clear agreement between the four sites that women want to visit,” Hüttel said. “The ‘how’ is the big question. How can this be integrated into the general men’s competition program? “One problem is that” unfortunately we don’t have projectors in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Insbruck and then you have to look: how do you fit all this? “

