SpaceX reaches nearly 900 Starlink network satellites positioned in Earth orbit

Today, SpaceX has successfully sent 60 more satellites from the Starlink network to Earth orbit. This is the 15th launch of the Society’s Artificial Celestial Bodies, and as a result, Elon Musk’s private constellation now has nearly 900 members.

For this launch, the company reused a Falcon 9 first-stage rocket, which had already been launched twice. As usual, part of the rocket fairing was salvaged for reuse in future launches.

However, this time the parts were received aboard SpaceX’s autonomous landing ship, “Just Read the Instructions”, unlike what is usually done when the company collects the fairings aboard the “Of Course I” ferry. Still ”. I love you “.

The company’s previous launch was again this week, October 19, when the company reached 835 man-made satellites in orbit. With this new batch, Starlink then reached the bar of 895 stars positioned to provide its internet signal via broadband.

This week, between one launch and another, the Independent School District in Ector County, Texas was revealed to be one of SpaceX’s first business partners to use and make available Starlink’s high-speed internet signal. .

From 2021, the district will have access to the Starlink network, with up to 45 households connected initially. After that, as SpaceX launches more satellites, the county plans to reach 90 points with access to Elon Musk’s broadband connection.

According to the results released by the company, Starlink is already capable of achieving a download speed of 100 Mbps, but the company expects that number to increase to 1 Gbps when all artificial satellites are in place.