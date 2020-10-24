Nowak first German champion – Rießle defends his title | Free press

Oberstdorf (dpa) – Fabian Rießle defended his title as German Nordic combined champion.

The 29-year-old won in Oberstdorf ahead of Vinzenz Geiger and Jacob Lange. After a ski jump and ten kilometers on the roller ski slope, Rießle was 26.2 seconds ahead of Geiger and 41.2 seconds over Lange. He had already won the national title last year and in 2018. Jenny Nowak won the first ever German women’s title. The 18-year-old won ahead of Emilia Görlich and Svenja Würth, still in the lead after the ski jump.

Nowak crossed the finish line almost a minute and a half before his first pursuer and then said: “I’m very happy. It’s even better to be the first to win. It is something very special. “

Rießle, who had already led after the jump, also attached great importance to his title: “If you become German champion it is worth a lot because we are a strong nation.” The 2018 Olympic team champion, who recently became the father of a daughter, was eager to return home. With a smile, he said: “I have been on the road since yesterday and I already want the kid a little.”