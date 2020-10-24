God of War 3 Remastered, God of War and Final Fantasy VII Get Upgrades For PS5

The official arrival of the PlayStation 5 in stores and to its future owners who have already purchased the console for pre-order is getting closer and closer, and with that, more details are revealed about the console and its future games. As we saw yesterday, October 23, the exclusive Spider Man: Miles Morales received a new video that shows some details about the title.

Now, speculation is starting to circulate about the remastered version of God of War 3, God War 2018, and Final Fantasy VII. According to modder Lance McDonald – who developed a Bloodborne patch that runs at 60 fps on PlayStation 4 – the new updates released for these games reveal that they could benefit from some performance improvements for their PlayStation 5 races.

In a tweet – which was later deleted, but to which the WCCFTech team had access – the hacker confirms the existence of certain improvements for all four games, although he assumes that, at the moment, he does not. There are no details on how these advancements would be applied and how games would take advantage of the new hardware features of the next-gen console.

However, Lance assumes that the God of War 2018 could run at 60 fps on the PS5, as the game does not state any limits on its frame rate.

God of War 2018 is already an uncapped FPS anyway, it will likely hit 60 on PS5.

– Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 23, 2020

As for Final Fantasy VII, it is not possible to expect many improvements in this regard, since the game has a limit of 30 fps in its frame rate. Another point is that it has visual flaws on the PS4 which, however, are unrelated to the hardware of the console. Therefore, these errors may not be corrected automatically with your update to PlayStation 5.

It should be remembered that Sony this week launched the new PlayStation Store in Brazil, which already offers the next generation games available for pre-order.