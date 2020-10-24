Porta-Jazz returns with outdoor concerts until the end of November

After spending a few days at the Porto Book Fair, the event returns every Saturday to the city association.

The back yard of the Porta-Jazz association is already ready to host several concerts in the fall. This space was opened during the summer due to the pandemic and in order to maintain activity. From this Saturday, October 24, events will return to Rua de João das Rules, in Porto, now with coverage.

The Porta-Jazz had been in the gardens of the Palácio de Cristal during the Porto Book Fair and now returns home with concerts every Saturday, until the end of November, always from 7 p.m. Reservations are made on the association’s website and admission is limited to the capacity of the space. A donation is requested (5 € or 3 € are suggested for members).

The return to the site is done with the performance of Quang Ny Lys. On the last Saturday of October, October 31, you can hear Miguel Rodrigues. In November, they go through the Porta-Jazz Ricardo Passos, Ploo, Matryoshka and Cerberus.