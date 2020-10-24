Microsoft’s artificial intelligence can track eye movements to control the mouse

Microsoft has just taken another step forward to help people with motor disabilities use computers more easily and more conveniently. The Redmond-based company is developing technology that uses an artificial intelligence system to map a person’s eye movements in order to track their eye movements and thus simulate the movement of a mouse on the screen.

This novelty may be quite promising for this group of people who today depend on solutions that often charge exorbitant prices on mechanical devices or, in other cases, struggle with the software alternatives that already exist in this area. segment and which may present failures in identifying eye movements.

Microsoft’s new project is based on EyeGazer, developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology – MIT.

It’s important to note that the Microsoft project is also based on a technology it has already created: Eye Control, which allows Windows 10 to simulate the movement of a mouse on the screen guided by the movement of the eyes. In addition, the Eye Drive library also offers a similar solution, but for a joystick connected to the PC.

But, back to the company’s new project, to track eye movement, the tech giant maps the frontal region of the face and eyes and separates them into grids. After that, the results are compared to the models present in a library. With this, the system is able to process the gaze direction points into coordinates.

Another important point of Microsoft’s new intelligence system is that, compared to what was developed by MIT, it still promises an even better outcome for movement tracking. This is because in addition to mapping eye movements, it also captures possible changes in head and trunk position, which the Massachusetts Institute of Technology solution does not.

Scientists involved in the project also explain that the proposed solution aims to focus on tracking eye movements, but they also map the changes in the eyebrow and lower eyelid: “Trigonometric models that focus only on the pupil and iris do not necessarily capture these details and, therefore, it is the point that deep learning [da IA] can explore in order to improve its accuracy. “

Another advantage of the Microsoft project is that the technology can be applied using any webcam. However, according to the researchers, some hurdles still need to be overcome before they can begin to study the use of novelty in a real environment.

It should be remembered that Microsoft recently launched two other apps in Brazil that use artificial intelligence for accessibility services.