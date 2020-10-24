BIG CS: GO team eliminated from Dreamhack Open Fall | Free press

Stockholm (AP) – The German Counter-Strike BIG team have been eliminated from the Dreamhack Open Fall title fight. In the third round of the Lower Bracket, the Germans lost 2-1 to the Danish team of Heroic.

The match against Heroic lasted a long time: at the start the Danes won any Vertigo card of their choice with 5:16. Then BIG won Mirage just as clearly with 16: 8. On Nuke Heroic was again stronger and beat BIG 16: 5.

After a strong group stage, BIG started the playoffs with a narrow 2-1 (13:16; 16:13; 16:10) victory over G2 Esports. In the next round, BIG met Vitality, to which the Germans lost in two rounds with 11:16.

In the game for fifth place, BIG now faces the loser of the Fnatic match against the Ninjas in their pajamas. The game is all about extra points for the “Road To Rio” leaderboard, in which BIG was fourth before the Dreamhack Open.

Heroic had already kicked another German team out of the tournament. In the second round of lower support, the Danes had already defeated Sprout 2: 1 (16:11; 10:16; 16; 12).