Jessica Chastain Teams Up With Oscar Isaac On HBO Series

“Scenes from a wedding”: Jessica Chastain partners Oscar Isaac in new HBO series

Michelle Williams was the protagonist of this project, but had to give up the role due to the busy schedule.

They have already worked together on “A Very Violent Year”

“Scenes From a Marriage”, the new HBO series inspired by Ingmar Bergman’s classic, will have a new protagonist. The project had been known this summer and put side by side Oscar Isaac and Michelle Williams. The actress had to give up the role due to scheduling conflicts, and Jessica Chastain will replace her.

According to “Deadline”, recordings are expected to start soon, but there is still no preview of the debut on the streaming platform, which is also present in Portugal. Chastain had previously worked with Oscar Isaac in “A Very Violent Year,” 2014, which won a Golden Globe for precisely the role played by the actress.

Ingmar Bergman’s film, which premiered in 1974, describes the life of an American couple. The happiness they seem to live on is just a facade. It all gets worse when her husband, Johan, reveals he is having an affair. Yet they realize that there is something strong that unites them.

It is this conflict that will be portrayed again. “Scenes From a Marriage” had a six-episode miniseries in 1973, which was then adapted the following year by Ingmar Bergman. Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson were the protagonists of this project.