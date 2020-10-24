Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market To 2026 Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors | Pyrolyx; Black Bear Carbon B.V.; Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market report is an excellent report that makes it possible to the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) industry can be highly benefited with this market research report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and help make better decisions. Market segmentation has also been performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography. Expert solutions combined with potential capabilities prepare this winning Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market document to be outperforming for the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB)

Global recovered carbon black (rCB) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 943.65 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demands for environmentally sustainable and friendly materials for various different applications.

Market Definition: Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market

Recovered carbon black is a byproduct of pyrolysis process carried out on tires. A number of different byproducts are gathered along with carbon black such as oil, gas and steel in varying amounts depending on their quantities in the tires. This standard of carbon black is different in production and features as per the standards used in pyrolysis process as well as the quality of tires.

Market Drivers:

Abundance of end-of-life tyres resulting in greater availability of raw materials for recovered carbon black manufacturing; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Fixed prices for these products which are generally low is another factor boosting this market growth

Enhanced levels of usage associated with recovered carbon black for the tire applications; also acts as a market driver

Increasing focus of manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Complicated development process making it difficult for manufacturers to attain expertise in the field and provide consistent supply to consumers; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High costs associated with continuous research & development along with large-term capital investment to establish a sustainable production process will hamper the market growth

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Pyrolyx Black Bear Carbon B.V. Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB Radhe Group of Energy Klean Industries ALPHA RECYCLING FRANCHE COMTE. Bolder Industries Dron Industries DVA Renewable Energy JSC. ENRESTEC SR2O Holdings, LLC The Growing Group Carbon Recovery GmbH among others.

Key points of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

