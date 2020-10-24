Rare Earth Metal Market To 2026 Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast | Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd

For producing such excellent Rare Earth Metal Market research report, principal attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. By thinking from the customer point of view, a team of researchers, analysts and industry experts work carefully to generate this market report. What is more, the statistical data covered in this report is interpreted with the help of most established tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Rare Earth Metal Market is the promising and most suitable market research report for the clients.

Global rare earth metal market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.49 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high industrial growth being experienced from various end-use industries.

Market Definition: Global Rare Earth Metal Market

Rare earth metals (REM), also known as rare earth elements (REE) are the collection of seventeen chemical elements in the environment. The term rare is given to them not due to the lack of abundance of these elements, rather their presence in the earth’s surface, they are quite difficult to explore as they are dispersed and not concentrated to a particular location.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand associated with the compounds due to their large range of applications; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of demand due to a renewed focus on clean energy and the usage of these metals in various applications associated with the development of clean energy; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Growing emergence of technologies in various industries resulting in increasing areas of applications for these metals is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Strict imposition from the authorities of China regarding the exports of rare earth elements amid rising levels of demand from their region is expected to result in vulnerable nature of prices globally due to the majority of China for these elements; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the illegal mining and exploration of these elements in the Asia-Pacific region also hinders the market growth

Large area of applications of these metals amid lack of supply is creating a significant discrepancy in supply and demand hampers the growth of this market

Rare Earth Metal Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Rare Earth Metal Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Rare Earth Metal manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Alkane Resources Ltd ARAFURA RESOURCES Lynas Corporation Ltd Avalon Rare Metals Canada Rare Earth Corporation IREL(INDIA) LIMITED Greenland Minerals Iluka Resources Limited Northern Minerals Limited Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd NEO Rare Element Resources Krakatoa Resources Limited JIANG XI SOUTH RARE EARTH HI-TECH CO,.LTD and China Rare Earth Holdings Limited among others.

