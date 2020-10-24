Formula 1 superstar Hamilton takes 97th pole position | Free press

Portimão (dpa) – After the delay due to the construction works of a manhole cover, Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Formula 1 premiere in Portimão with a hammer turn.

The 35-year-old Briton relegated Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to second place in a thrilling qualifying on the Algarve roller coaster. Both Silver Arrow riders had made their last attempt and had their best times with what was supposed to be just the second fastest tire compound.

The World Cup leader and six-time world champion has also created the perfect starting point for his possible 92nd career victory, with which he can become the sole record holder on Sunday (2:10 p.m. CET / Sky and RTL). For Hamilton, it was the ninth pole position this season and the 97th of his career. “I can’t say how difficult it was. We have a great car. But you have to get it all out, ”said Hamilton, who tried three quick laps at the end and was successful, while Bottas only gave full throttle once. “It was my decision,” he says.

From the second row, Max Verstappen in Red Bull and Charles Leclerc in Ferrari will tackle the twelfth round of the Corona World Championship of the Year. Sebastian Vettel was not in the top ten of the knockout phase. 15th place, more was not possible. For the ninth time this year, the working day of the quadruple world champion in Ferrari ended in the second section. “Right now I don’t see any country, it’s like a different class,” he said, looking at himself and looking at his teammate, who was in a much better position.

Instead of race cars with over 300 kilometers per hour, however, small trucks with building materials crossed the course at the scheduled start of qualifying. In the last free practice session, a manhole cover came off as Vettel walked through it at turn 14 towards the end. In front of several thousand spellbound spectators – 27,500 are allowed on Grand Prix days – several employees were on duty at the same time, at the end of the danger zone was concreted and dried up.

It could start. As Hamilton predicted, it was busy. The new slippery asphalt, the characteristics of the route with many climbs and descents as well as hidden turns – a real challenge for the pilots. “It is definitely one of the most difficult tracks. It’s hardcore, ”said Hamilton after his perfect pole lap.

The many practice laps in which Bottas got along best with the course had already shown how error-prone the track is. The Finn, stopped two weeks ago by a racing fault at the Nürburgring, had the fastest lap of all free practice sessions.

But the fourth pole position this year did not yield anything. Hamilton already presented in the first period, followed closely by Verstappen, only came Bottas. In the third middle, Bottas was again the fastest ahead of Hamilton and Verstappen. And shortly before the end, Bottas was still in the lead, before Hamilton pushed the 31-year-old Finn to second place by more than a tenth of a second and then greeted the supporters in the stands.