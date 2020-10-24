Tim Burton to do Addams Family Series

The project is still under negotiation and Netflix is ​​one of the main candidates to have the production in its catalog.

The darkest family could be back.

This may be Tim Burton’s first major television production. The well-known director and filmmaker is preparing a series on the dark Addams family. He will be responsible for the production, but also for the realization of the various episodes.

According to “Deadline”, MGM TV is the one who has the rights to the saga and who will finance the project. One of the next phases is to trade the platform on which it will be displayed. Nothing is confirmed yet, but the website reveals that Netflix is ​​one of the strong contenders to have the production in its catalog.

For now, there is no indication that the actors will be playing the lead roles in this one, which is one of the best-known families in cinema, and beyond. Deadline takes Alfred Gough and Miles Millar as responsible for the script.

In recent years, Tim Burton has produced the new version of “Dumbo”, “Alice in Wonderland” or “Frankenweenie”.

The story of the Addams family, created by Charles Addams, first appeared in “The New Yorker” magazine in 1938. It was adapted for theaters in 1991 and 1993. Last year it received an animated version, directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, which featured the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloë Grace Moretz.