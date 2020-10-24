US judge remains firm and WeChat remains available in the country

The soap opera to ban WeChat from app stores – like the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store – in the United States is far from over, after a new statement from Judge Laurel Beeler that strengthens the position of the magistrate in the face of American government impositions.

As we saw last week, specifically on October 16, Beeler maintained a firm grip and said the latest evidence presented by the U.S. government at the time was not enough to change its decision to keep the application in stores. With that, the United States Department of Justice said it would pursue the dispute and present new details to ultimately block the Chinese application.

Now Laurel has once again reinforced her decision and said the new evidence presented, once again, does not change her decision:

The registry does not support the conclusion that the government has “tightly tailored” prohibited transactions to protect its national security interests. [A evidência] supports the conclusion that the restrictions “compel much more rhetoric than is necessary to promote the legitimate interests of the government”.

Impact for North American businesses

The decision to keep WeChat in the United States is based on the appeal of a group of Chinese living in the country and claims that the app is the only way to get in touch faster with their relatives and friends living in China. , because the app is very popular in the Asian country.

However, they are not the only ones arguing for keeping the messenger and at least two US companies are calling for its use in the country to be released: Apple and Disney.

The maker of Cupertino explains that blocking the application on the App Store can affect the sale of its devices with a 30% drop in shipments. This is because, as said, the app is the most popular messenger in China, and with its unavailability on the App Store, the Chinese might be tempted to migrate to another brand that offers it. It should be remembered that, faced with this possibility, President Donald Trump has already made it clear that he does not care about these impacts.

Disney argues that the expulsion of WeChat from the United States may prevent the company from accepting in-app payments for tickets, concessions, and other purchases at Disneyland in Hong Kong and Shanghai, for example.

While Laurel Beeler remains steadfast in her ruling, the Justice Department has once again said it will appeal to the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the magistrate’s ruling.

