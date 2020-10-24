Corona case in Medi Bayreuth: other cup matches canceled | Free press

Bayreuth / Weißenfels (dpa) – Due to two positive corona tests in the squad of Bundesliga basketball team Medi Bayreuth, the Franks’ BBL Cup matches scheduled for the weekend were canceled short term.

The matches at the Syntainics MBC in Weißenfels on Saturday and against the Merlins Crailsheim on Sunday cannot go as planned, as the basketball league announced on Saturday.

The two affected people were immediately isolated, all other players tested negative, as the Bayreuthers announced on Facebook. “The responsible health service has nevertheless ordered the entire team to quarantine her until further notice,” he said.

After six cases of corona in Alba Berlin, three matches of the capital club in the cup had to be canceled. The final round, initially scheduled for early November, also had to be postponed. The league announced last week that the regional qualifying tournament schedule could not be met. The Top Four, initially scheduled for Munich on November 1 and 2, should therefore take place at a later date. The four winners of the four preliminary rounds qualify.