A special protein facilitates the infection of cells by SARS-CoV-2

In recent months, virologists have succeeded in demonstrating the global mechanism of infection of human cells by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on the basis of the spike protein. However, the question of why the virus is so contagious and how it penetrates cells so easily remains unanswered. However, a team of researchers may have found the key element that answers these questions: Neuropilin-1. Indeed, by binding to the virus, this small surface protein would facilitate its mechanism of infection for cells. A discovery that could lead to the development of new antiviral treatments.

As part of a major breakthrough, an international team of biochemists led by the University of Bristol may have figured out what makes SARS-CoV-2 highly infectious and able to spread rapidly in human cells. The results, published in the journal Science, describe how the ability of the virus to infect human cells can be reduced by inhibitors that block a newly discovered interaction between the virus and the host, indicating potential antiviral therapy.

In contrast to other coronaviruses, which cause colds and mild respiratory problems, SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, is highly contagious and transmissible. So far, important questions have remained open as to why SARS-CoV-2 easily infects organs outside the respiratory tract such as the brain and heart.

The essential role of the spike protein in the infection process

To infect humans, SARS-CoV-2 must first adhere to the surface of human cells that line the airways or intestinal tract. Once attached, the virus enters the cell and then replicates multiple copies of itself. The replicated viruses are then released, which leads to the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

The process of binding and invading human cells by the virus is carried out by a viral protein called the “spike” protein (or spike protein). Understanding the process by which the “spike” protein recognizes human cells is critical to developing antiviral therapies and vaccines to treat COVID-19.

Spike Protein and Neuropilin-1: Their binding makes infection easier

In this groundbreaking study, research groups at the Faculty of Life Sciences in Bristol used various approaches to find that SARS-CoV-2 recognizes a protein called Neuropilin-1 on the surface of human cells to facilitate infection. viral. “When examining the sequence of the spike protein, we noticed the presence of a small amino acid sequence that appeared to mimic a protein sequence found in human proteins that interact with neuropilin-1,” the researchers write.

Structure of the protein complex bond between Neuropilin-1 (NRP1, orange) and the spike protein (purple). Credits: James L. Daly et al. 2020

“This led us to a simple hypothesis: could the spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 combine with neuropilin-1 to promote viral infection in human cells? By using a number of structural and biochemical approaches, we were able to clearly establish that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein actually binds to Neuropilin-1. “

On the way to developing new antivirals

“When we found that the spike protein binds to Neuropilin-1, we were able to show that the interaction serves to increase the SARS-CoV-2 invasion in human cells grown in cell culture. Importantly, by using monoclonal antibodies – proteins made in the laboratory that look like natural antibodies – or a selective drug that blocks the interaction, we have been able to reduce the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to infect human cells. This is to highlight the potential therapeutic value of our discovery in the fight against COVID-19. “

Microscopic observation of infected human cells with and without the presence of Neuropilin-1. Credits: James L. Daly et al. 2020

At the same time, scientists from the Technical University of Munich in Germany and the University of Helsinki in Finland independently discovered that Neuropilin-1 facilitates the entry and infection of cells by SARS-CoV-2. . “To beat COVID-19, we will rely on an effective vaccine and an arsenal of antiviral therapies. Our discovery of the binding of Spike to Neuropilin-1 and its role in viral infectivity offers a previously unknown avenue for antiviral therapies and gives hope that we can contain the current COVID-19 pandemic, ”the authors conclude. .

Video explaining the researchers’ discovery:

Sources: Science