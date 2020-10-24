Spotify now allows registration and login with a Google account

New Spotify customers now have an additional option to sign up for the app and receive access to streaming music content. Indeed, the company has started to release the possibility of registering and logging into the app with a Google account.

This may be a way the music streaming giant found to “steal” potential customers from YouTube Music. Now that the Google Play Music service has officially started to be shut down, users have the option to migrate their music and playlists to the new Google streaming app, or they can look for another alternative to stream songs, like Apple. Music, Deezer or Spotify itself.

Using a Google account as a way to authenticate with Spotify doesn’t have a unique advantage, besides, of course, the already known advantage of not having to remember login information and password.

In addition to the Google account, Spotify also allows its users to access the music service with the Facebook login, with a phone number and, of course, the traditional way – with the good old email and password.

However, the use of the Google account as a connection on Spotify is limited to new profiles. In other words, anyone who already has an account on the service will not be able to link it to Google. If a user already subscribed to the service – premium or free – wishes to access an account with the login of the search giant, it will be necessary to create a new profile.

Spotify has been working to further improve its app in recent weeks. Earlier this month, for example, the app started enabling song searches on its platform by searching for lyrics, a feature already popular with Apple Music users.