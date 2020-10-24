HSV turns game against Würzburg late | Free press

Hamburg (AP) – Scorer Simon Terodde saved Hamburger SV’s first runner from embarrassment in the 2nd Bundesliga. The hosts won 3: 1 (0: 1) against the cheeky Würzburger Kickers, at the bottom of the table, to bring their season-opening record to five wins.

After his two goals (65th / 82nd minute), Terodde now has six goals this season. Tim Leibold increased the stoppage time to 3: 1 (90th + 2). Würzburg took the lead thanks to Lars Dietz (40th).

The hosts, who had won 3-0 in the top-level game against Erzgebirge Aue three days earlier, remained shockingly pale in the first half. Lots of bad passes, little speed, almost no scoring opportunity – HSV showed their different face after the start of the season record.

Only Manuel Wintzheimer (19./38.) And Aaron Hunt with a long-range shot (45. + 2) caused dangerous moments. Otherwise, the Kickers’ defense organized by former HSV pro Ewerton had the Hamburgers under control.

HSV came out of the break with enthusiasm. Terodde (52nd), Stephan Ambrosius (55th), Khaled Narey with a crossbar (56th) and Wintzheimer (61st) would have scored earlier. Thanks to the increase in the second half, HSV’s victory was finally deserved.