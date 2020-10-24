Tesla announces recall of nearly 30,000 cars in China over suspension issues

Tesla’s China subsidiary announced it would recall a large number of Model S and Model X cars that were manufactured overseas between September 17, 2013 and August 16, 2017 and subsequently sold. the Asian Country.

According to the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation, the recall request was made by the automaker’s subsidiary today, August 24, and concerns a total of 29,193 Tesla Model X and Tesla Model S.

According to the Chinese organization, the request to recover the cars was made after the discovery of problems with their right suspension. The breakdown, according to the company and the agency, can cause mechanical equipment to malfunction and, if this happens with the vehicle at high speed, there is a risk of complete loss of steering control and may even lead to the overturning of the car. .

Among the cars that will be collected, 18,608 will have their right and rear suspensions changed, 10,585 will have the replacement of only the front equipment and 641 will only have the rear.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that Tesla has picked up Model S units in the East Asian market. Last year, the company requested the collection of around 14,000 cars from the market that were manufactured between 2014 and 2016 due to airbag issues.

The bodyshell also revealed in its report that an additional 19,249 Model S units manufactured between September 17, 2013 and January 15, 2018 will be collected due to issues with the rear suspension. However, it is not known whether any part of that number is included in the approximately 30,000 other vehicles or if this is a totally separate count, as it is a different manufacturing interval.

This bad news comes at a completely different time for the global business. Indeed, this week, the company’s CEO Elon Musk announced that it has already started beta testing for fully autonomous driving of its vehicles, which is already a long-term goal for the automaker.