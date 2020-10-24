Cinema law limits midnight pornography and streaming charges

The diploma was approved this Friday and still imposes new rules for the cancellation of subscription contracts.

They start to pay one percent of the billing.

The new cinema law was approved this Friday, October 23 at the Assembly of the Republic and brings new taxes for television services. One of the measures in force concerns pornographic content which can only be transmitted through video-sharing channels and platforms between midnight and 6 a.m. Another change concerns streaming services which will now pay a 1% fee.

Services such as Netflix, Disney + or HBO Portugal will now have to pay a 1% commission on turnover to the state. This amount will finance the Instituto do Cinema e do Audiovisual (ICA), which, in addition to the state budget and exhibition costs, thus obtains another form of income.

According to “Expresso”, another measure brought by the new law concerns the cancellation of telecommunications contracts. The consumer can cancel them when the companies of this type of service modify the conditions of the contract without communicating 30 days in advance. This concerns changes in the composition or the price of the offer which had been contracted.

The cinema law was passed this Friday and received the favorable votes of the PS and the PAN. The PCP, the Ecological Party “Os Verdes” and the Liberal Initiative voted against. The proposal also abstained from BE, CDS and PSD.