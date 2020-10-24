Microsoft Insider users receive new update for Meet Now

Users enrolled in Microsoft’s Insider program – which allows you to receive previous versions of the company’s software before their respective final versions – have started receiving a new update for Windows 10 that includes, in addition to several improvements and bugfixes, a new feature the usability of laptops and computers with software giant Redmond.

The novelty is linked to the “Meet Now” feature, which now receives a dedicated icon in the new Windows 10 taskbar – arrived in versions 1903 and 1909, released in recent days. This way, Insider users can start a video conference faster on their computer.

“Meet Now” works seamlessly with Skype and with it the user can host a video call meeting and invite multiple people even if they don’t have an app account. It is even possible to create calls both through the application and through the web version, accessible in browsers.

Microsoft also guarantees that in addition to releasing the update – which falls under build number 19042.608 – for users registered in the Insider program, those in the beta channel will also have access to this update, which has started arriving since yesterday. , September 23, and is expected to roll out gradually to more users with version 20H2.

The full patch change log for this update can be viewed at this link and includes several minor improvements to the usability of the operating system.

It should be remembered that the Preview version of Skype also recently received an update which adds new features to the application, such as the “Raise your hand” mode and which makes Meet Now compatible with Safari, the Apple browser.