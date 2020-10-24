Kohfeldt does not want to complain after the Corona – Chong case there | Free press

Bremen (dpa) – Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt does not want to use defender Felix Agu’s positive corona test and the associated training failure on Thursday as an “excuse” for defeat against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

“There will be no complaints from me,” the 38-year-old said a day before the duel with the Kraichgauer. Every Bundesliga club and everyone in society must tackle the pandemic in “one form or another”.

“We were able to prepare, but of course: it cost me a cell phone battery or two,” said Kohfeldt, who communicated with his team on Thursday during the voluntary quarantine of the whole team, including by videoconference and telephone.

Opponent Hoffenheim is also affected by corona cases. Top scorer Andrej Kramaric and Kasim Adams are missing due to positive tests. Pavel Kaderabek had to be quarantined due to a family case. Kramaric’s failure particularly hurts Hoffenheim. Kohfeldt knows that too. “It is an advantage for us that he is not present at the moment,” he said.

The Bremen coach did not reveal how he wanted to make up for the absence of Agu and Ludwig Augustinsson, who was suffering from thigh strain, on the left side of the defense. Offensive man Tahith Chong is available again at short notice. After Agu tested positive on Wednesday, the 20-year-old health department initially ordered a 14-day home quarantine, which has now been lifted. “He’s definitely going to be on the team, and then we’ll see,” Kohfeldt said.