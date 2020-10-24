Global internet of things (IoT) security market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

Global internet of things (IoT) security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rise in the market can be attributed due to surging demand for enhanced privacy and increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices by industries such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare.

List of Best Players profiled in Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Report;

Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Symantec Corporation, Gemalto NV, Allot, Fortinet, Inc., Zingbox, Mocana, SecuriThings, CENTRI Technology, Armis, Inc., ForgeRock, NewSky Security, McAfee, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon, PTC among others

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component (Solutions, Services), Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others), Application Area (Smart Manufacturing, Smart Energy and Utilities, Connected Logistics, Smart Home and Consumer Electronics, Connected Healthcare, Smart Government and Defense, Consumer Wearables, Connected Vehicles, Smart Transportation, Smart Retail, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for enhanced privacy, is driving the market.

Increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices, drives the market growth

Increasing use of 3G and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) as well as wireless networks and technologies, is augmenting the risk of cyber-attacks

Growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) is increasing concerns regarding data security, and fosters the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about benefits and availability of IoT security solution, is hampering the growth of the market

High cost of installation, is also a stumbling stone in the growth of the market.

Lack of expertise in technical handling, cling to regulatory compliance, and low budget for implementing new strategies, hinders the market growth.

Key Market Features in Global (United States, European Union and China) Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market:

The report highlights Internet of Things (IoT) Security market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global (United States, European Union and China) Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Internet of Things (IoT) Security market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned. The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Internet of Things (IoT) Security industry.

Key poles of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)

Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

…………………..

Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

…………………….

Chapter 11 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 12 Conclusions & Appendix

