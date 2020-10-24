Petal Maps: Huawei launches navigation application as an alternative to Google Maps

With each passing month, Huawei is launching more and more services and applications for its ecosystem, in order to bypass the difficulties imposed by the United States government, which prevents it from using company parts and software. or American partners in the North American country. .

As we started to see a few months ago, the Chinese giant launched the Petal Search service, which is coming as a search solution for its mobile phones after the removal of Google services.

It is now the turn of the oriental manufacturer to launch a new application: Petal Maps. As the name suggests, the app will serve corporate devices as “Google Maps,” to provide location services, driving directions, location information, and more.

Among the features, it will have a feature already known to users of the search giant’s application, which is the ability to search and save places, such as restaurants and stores, for example, for the find it easier in the future. In addition, Petal Maps also offers synchronization with other branded devices through the Huawei ID cloud service. In this way, it is possible to save a location by mobile phone and use it in several others with the same account.

As it is a navigation app, it also has a guidance system that searches for real-time traffic information to suggest the best routes for the user to follow, with live notifications on the path to take, as already happens with services. competing cards.

In addition, with Air Gestures technology, the user can zoom in or out while browsing without even touching the screen. To do this, simply move your hand closer to the screen until the function icon appears. After that just perform the zoom in and out gestures to manage the navigation zoom level. The functionality, however, is limited to the Mate 30, Mate 40 and P40 cellphones with the updated user interface for EMUI 11.

Huawei also guarantees that Petal Maps will have calendar services, establishment opening hours and arrival times for train, metro, bus services, among others.

Huawei Petal Search has already started being made available to users with devices with Huawei Mobile Services installed.