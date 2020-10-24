🔎 Zinc – Definitions and Explanations



Copper ← Zinc → Gallium – ↑ Zn ↓ Cd Complete table • Extended table General information Name, symbol, number Zinc (zinc (pronunciation / zɛ̃k / or / zɛ̃ɡ /) is a chemical element with the symbol Zn and the atomic number 30.), Zn, 30 transition metals of the chemical series group, period, block 12, 4, d Density (Density is a physical quantity that characterizes the mass of a material per unit volume.) 7.134 gcm-3 (25 ° C) hardness (There are different definitions the hardness: for a solid (mineral or metal) and for water.) 2.5 Color (color is the subjective perception of the eye of a or several frequencies of light waves with a certain amplitude (n).) Gray-bluish CAS no. 7440-66-6 EINECS no. 231-175-3 Atomic properties atomic mass (the mass atom (or molar mass ato mique) of an isotope of a chemical element is the relative mass of an atom of that isotope; the comparison is made with carbon 12, the atomic mass of which is fixed at 12 …) 65,409 ± 0.004 u Atomic radius 135 pm (142 pm) Covalent radius 1.22 ± 0.04 Å Van der Waals radius 139 pm Electronic configuration [Ar] 3d10 4s2 electrons per energy level 2, 8, 18, 2 oxidation state (s) 2 oxide (An oxide is an oxygen compound with a less electronegative element, i.e. all but fluorine. Oxide means …) amphoteric hexagonal crystal structure physical properties solid (diamagnetic ) Normal state Melting point (The melting point ‘or the melting temperature of a body represents the temperature at a given pressure at which an element pure or chemical compound goes from …) 419.527 ° C (freezing) Boiling point (boiling is the formation of bubbles during a violent change of a body from the liquid to the liquid state ‘vapor state. This phenomenon is a …) 907 ° C energy (In common sense, energy refers to anything that enables work to be done, heat, light, movement to be generated .) Fusion (In physics and metallurgy, fusion is the transition of a body from a solid to a liquid state. For a pure body a lso – about for a substance made up of molecules …) 7.322 kJ mol-1 energy of vaporization 115.3 kJ mol-1 volume (The volume in the physical or mathematical sciences is a quantity that measures the extent of an object or part of the Room.) Molar 9.16 × 10-6 m3 · mol-1 vapor pressure (vapor pressure is the partial pressure of the vapor of a body, which is also in liquid form or solid.) 192.2 Pa

Velocity at 419.53 ° C (We can distinguish 🙂 from sound 3.700 m · s-1 at 20 ° C Miscellaneous Electronegativity 1.65 Specific heat (specific heat (symbol c or s), which should be called specific heat capacity[1] is determined by the amount of energy that is to be supplied by exchange …) 390 J kg-1 K-1 Electrical conductivity (Electrical conductivity is the ability of a material to allow electrical charges to move freely otherwise, should enable the passage of electrical current. ) 16.6 × 106 S · m-1 thermal conductivity (thermal conductivity is a physical quantity that characterizes the behavior of materials during heat transfer through thermal conduction. This constant occurs, for example …) 116 W m-1 K-1 solubility sol . in HCl (hydrochloric acid, CAS number 7647-01-0 hydrogen chloride, CAS number 7647-01-0) ionization energies (ionization is the effect of removing or adding charges to an atom or molecule. The atom – or the molecule – by losing or gaining charges is no longer electrically neutral. It is then referred to as ion.) 1st: 9.394199 eV 2e: 17.96439 eV 3rd: 39.723 eV 4th: 59.4 eV 5th: 82.6 eV 6: 108 eV 7 : 134 eV 8: 174 eV 9e: 203 eV 10: 238 eV 11e: 274 eV 12e: 310.8 eV 13: 419.7 eV 14e: 454 eV 15: 490 eV 16: 542 eV 17: 579 eV 18: 619 eV 19: 698 eV 20: 738 eV 21: 1.856 eV The most stable isotopes iso AN period MD Ed PD MeV 64Zn 48.6% stable with 34 neutrons 65Zn {syn.} 244.26 j ε

β + 1.352 65Cu 66Zn 27.9% stable with 36 neutrons 67Zn 4.1% stable with 37 neutrons 68Zn 18.8% stable with 38 neutrons 70Zn 0.6% stable with 40 neutrons Precautions Directive 67/548 / EEC

F.

N R-phrases: 15, 17, 50/53, S-phrases: (2), 43, 46, 60, 61, transport (transport is the process of carrying something or someone from place to place others, mostly through use of vehicles and communication routes (road, canal …) through assimilation, actions of …)

SGH

Danger H250, H260, H410,

