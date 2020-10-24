📰 Enclosed in dielectric nanotubes, organic dyes keep their shine

The optical properties of organic dyes are easily impaired by reactions with the environment and are also very sensitive to the organization of molecules in the nanoscale. The researchers here show that their insertion into boron nitride nanotubes (boron is a chemical element with the symbol B and atomic number 5) provides excellent conditions to protect them all (all included as a sentence) What exists is often called the world or interpreting the universe.) by being able to be used more effectively as nanoprobes in bio-imaging or, more generally, as nano-emitters of light (light is the amount of electromagnetic waves visible from the human eye, i.e. in wavelengths of 380nm (violet) …) stably included.

Thanks to their interaction (An interaction is an exchange of information, affects or energy between two agents within a system. It is a reciprocal action that requires the contact of subjects.) Intensive with light organic dyes are used in various areas, especially as contrast media in bio-imaging, as an amplification medium for certain lasers or even as dyes in materials (a material is a material of natural or artificial origin). Humans form themselves into artistic objects and dyes. However, these molecules are fragile because they react with the oxidizing species naturally present in air (air is the mixture of gases that make up the earth’s atmosphere. It is odorless and colorless. Due to the pressure drop of air with altitude, it is …) and in water (water is a ubiquitous chemical compound on earth that is essential to all known living organisms.) that leads to extinction (D. ‘In general, the word extinction denotes an action that consists in obliterating something. In particular we find this term in several …) irreversible from their activity (The term activity can denote a profession.) Optical (optics) is the branch of physics that deals with light, electromagnetic radiation and their relationship to sight.) . This phenomenon is all the more problematic when the amount of dyes used is very small, as is the case in quantum photonics or bioimaging. In addition, organic molecules are difficult to organize and orientate.

From top to bottom: Schematic representation of organic dyes that are encapsulated in Mol @ BNNT boron nitride nanotubes. Spectrum and fluorescence image from Mol @ BNNT. Use of Mol @ BNNT in bioimaging on small crustaceans (crustaceans are arthropods, i.e. animals whose bodies are coated with a chitinoprotein exoskeleton …) visible in the optical range (VIS) and near infrared (infrared ( IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength greater than that of visible light …) (NIR).



To solve these problems, researchers at the Microstructure Study Laboratory (LEM, CNRS / ONERA), the Photonics Laboratory, Digital (A digital information (in English “digital”) is information that has been quantified and sampled, as opposed to so-called information …), Nanosciences (LP2N, CNRS / University of Bordeaux / IOGS), Polytechnique Montreal (Montreal is both an administrative region and a metropolis of Quebec[2]. This large Canadian agglomeration is an important center for trade, industry, culture, finance …) and the University of Montreal (The University of Montreal is one of the four superior educational institutions in Montreal, Quebec, and is one of ten …) (Canada), who have successfully incorporated organic dyes into boron nitride nanotubes (BNNT). This encapsulation (encapsulation in general is the term to put one thing in another. Through imaging you can see that this thing is placed in a capsule. One in particular …) effectively protects the organic dyes from the environment (The environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the amount of natural and artificial elements in which human life takes place. With the inserts …) the exterior aligns molecules in a state that is conducive to ‘light emission and increases their photostability by at least four Orders of magnitude compared to the same dyes remaining free.

BNNTs have a mean diameter (in a circle or sphere the diameter is a line segment that passes through the center point and is delimited by the points of the circle or sphere. The diameter is also the length of …) 0.8 and 3 nanometers and are closely related to carbon nanotubes (carbon is a chemical element in the family of crystal logs with the symbol C, atomic number 6 and atomic mass 12.0107.) (SWCNT). They are characterized by a higher band gap: 5.5 eV versus 1 eV for semiconductor SWCNTs. Dyes have already been successfully included in SWCNTs, but their luminescence (luminescence is a so-called “cold” light emission as opposed to a hot light bulb.) Is bypassed by the SWCNTs themselves. which is not the case with BNNTs thanks to their banned band. The scientists used their new system as light nanoprobes in living tissues at wavelengths (a wave is the propagation of a disturbance that creates a reversible variation in local physical properties in its passage. It carries visible …) and near infrared. Experiments on the scale of microorganisms, but also of cells, show that their photostability and their brilliance make it possible to use them in imaging, for example (imaging consists primarily in the production and trading of physical images that represent beings or things. The production was carried out …) one or two photons (in particle physics, the photon is the elementary mediator particle of the electromagnetic interaction. In other words, when two electrically charged particles interact, this …) over times (time is a concept, which was developed by humans to record changes in the world.) of several hours (the hour is a unit of measurement :). This work opens the way for tailor-made light emitters based on the interaction of optically active organic molecules that are arranged in a controlled and controlled manner on the nanometric scale.

Reference:

Inclusion of dyes in boron nitride nanotubes: photostable and shifted fluorescence into the near infrared. Charlotte Allard (meaning and origin of the name Alard, Allard or Allart or Hallard could be the transformation of the Germanic Adalhard, which is composed of the Adal meaning …), Léonard Schué, Frédéric Fossard, Gaëlle Recherche, Rafaella Nascimento, Emmanuel Flahaut, Annick Loiseau, Patrick Desjardins, Richard Martel and Étienne Gaufrès, Advanced Materials, June 2, 2020.

DOI: 10.1002 / adma.202001429.

Article available in the HAL Open Archives.

Contacts:

– Etienne Gaufrès – Researcher (Scientific research refers primarily to all activities aimed at generating and developing knowledge …) at the CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research, better known by its acronym) CNRS is the largest French public scientific research organization ( EPST).), Laboratory for Photonics, Digital, Nanosciences – etienne.gaufres at u-bordeaux.fr

– Communication (communication affects both people (intrapsychic, interpersonal, group communication …) and animals (intra- or cross-species communication) or the machine …) INP – inp.com at cnrs.fr

