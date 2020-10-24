CFC lets fans vote on club’s future | Free press

Chemnitz. Chemnitzer FC continue to work to end the club’s insolvency proceedings that have been ongoing since April 2018. As the board announced on its homepage, members are expected to make a crucial contribution to the exit of bankruptcy. With immediate effect and no later than November 13, they must vote in writing in favor of a decision of the association’s board of directors to continue the association. The wording of the resolution reads as follows: “The general meeting decides that after confirmation of the insolvency plan and lifting of the insolvency procedure, the association will continue. The same decision taken by the board of directors on October 12, 2020 is thus confirmed. “

The reason for this rather unusual approach is the increase in the number of corona throughout Germany and the associated cancellation of the general assembly scheduled for mid-November. “The number of infections is increasing and will certainly continue to rise over the next few weeks. It also increases the very specific risk that the health department will ban the general meeting initially scheduled by the board of directors for November 15th.” the board said in an open letter to members.

A reduction to a limited number of participants by the health service is not authorized by the law on associations, she continues. “For this reason, the board of directors has unanimously decided to postpone the 2020 general assembly to a date when there is no longer any risk of cancellation linked to the crown. The time will therefore probably not be that in the new year. “

The general assembly in November should only deal with the approval of the continuation of the association. The context is, announced the CFC, that the association had to be dissolved by the opening of insolvency proceedings. Dissolution does not yet result in the removal of the association from the register of associations. On the contrary, the association is in the phase of liquidation and still legally exists. Once the insolvency proceedings are completed and regularly canceled, the association would be removed from the register and would no longer exist.

“It is imperative to avoid this situation,” the council wrote. “For this reason, an insolvency plan will be submitted by the association to the Chemnitz district court by the end of October. Acceptance of the plan by creditors means that the association can continue to exist and will not be terminated. To this end, the statutory provisions provide that, in this case, the General Assembly, as the supreme body, should decide on the continuation of the association. This decision must be attached to the plan. “

All CFC members who have the right to vote can vote immediately, as a postal vote, by e-mail to Membersmanagement@chemnitzerfc.de or by post to the board of directors of Chemnitzer FC eV, Gellertstrasse 25, 09130 Chemnitz . Ballots sent with the invitation can also be thrown into a “ballot box” set up in the CFC fan shop at the stadium.

“Because of the great importance of this decision for our Chemnitzer FC, we ask all members to participate in large numbers in this truly unusual vote at this unusual time,” the members council told in closing remarks.