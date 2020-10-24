There are new theories on the most mysterious case of “Unsolved Mysteries”

An anonymous woman has died in a hotel room in Oslo, Norway. No one knows who she is or if she was murdered.

It was 1995. A woman checked into the most luxurious hotel of the time in Oslo, Norway. Three days later, the staff realized that they did not have their credit card details, which are required for any stay. A security guard went to his room, 2805. When he approached the door, he heard a gunshot inside.

Frightened, the professional went to the security room on another floor, and only returned with other colleagues after 15 minutes. In other words, the room was unattended this time. Upon their return, security officers opened the door with their own key – as the room was double-locked from the inside – and found the woman lying in her bed, dead, with the gunshot mark in it. the head. In his hand was the gun.

There was no evidence that anyone else was staying there, so when police arrived at the scene, they immediately began to suspect it was suicide – that this young woman had gone to this hotel to end it, whatever the reason.

It’s one of six stories that are featured in the second volume of the first season of “Unsolved Mysteries,” a Netflix documentary series that debuted this year (and is a reinvention of an already historic format. ).

The second volume arrived on the streaming platform on Monday, October 19. This production tells real stories, of crimes or not, associated with enormous mysteries that have never been revealed.

The mystery of the dead in Oslo deepens when the investigation concludes that no one knows who she is. There was nothing inside the room to indicate his identity – there were no wallets or cards, house keys or even tags on his clothes.

At check-in, this woman registered as Jennifer Fairgate. He gave an address to a small village in Belgium, to a real street but with a non-existent number. Belgian authorities assured that there was no one in the country with that name. It was clearly a false identity.

Plus: inside the room there were no hygiene accessories. And the pistol used to fire the shot had the serial number removed, so it was not possible to trace its origin. The woman’s hand was holding the gun in a strange way and, contrary to what one might expect, there was no trace of blood on her hand. For all of these reasons, he began to suspect that his death could have been homicide.

A drawing by Jennifer Fairgate

The episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” mainly accompanies a Norwegian journalist who has investigated the case over the years, trying to decipher clues – he even traveled to the small village of Belgium to try to see if any of the people there recognized this woman, but no one identified.

The woman’s body was also exhumed for DNA collection, but it did not match data in any database – not least because no one in any country should have reported her missing. Based on tests, the woman must have been around 24 and of European descent – and a hotel worker said she believed “Jennifer Fairgate” would have an East German accent.

Nothing has been proven so far, but some theories support hypotheses on what may have happened in this case. In this article, we present a few of them (including two that do not appear in the documentary series). It is now possible to watch a virtual simulation of the Norwegian newspaper “VG” on this mysterious case.

Lois Fairgate murdered Jennifer Fairgate

When the alleged Jennifer Fairgate showed up at the Oslo hotel, she and a man checked in as Lois Fairgate. The receptionist claims that at check-in there was a man next to her, who could be Lois. However, there is no other evidence that this man was in the hotel – there is no indication of his existence in the room. However, as this man was recorded on the tape, there is a theory that he was the one who murdered Jennifer for some reason.

A secret service operation

In the episode of “Unsolved Mysteries”, an experienced Norwegian Secret Service agent analyzes the case and argues that it was a highly professional crime – he even says he believes it was a covert operation by a government agency. Simply put, it is suggested that Jennifer Fairgate could be a secret agent and that she was murdered by a professional, who got rid of all possible clues and covered her (and the victim’s) trail.

F murdered Jennifer Fairgate

There is one detail in this investigation that was not mentioned in the Netflix documentary series. A man named only “F”, from Belgium, is said to have stayed in the same hotel, in the room next to Jennifer Fairgate. He left the morning before the body was found and later told “VG” newspaper that at reception he had been informed of what had happened.

It was only, presumably, that a few hours later the hotel would have been informed of the incident. And the security guard will have heard Jennifer Fairgate’s shot. Obviously, there are things that don’t work well in this testimonial, and in several forums online, several people have indicated that maybe this is the real killer. Or that, at least, should be considered a suspect.

The killer stayed in room 2816

Another interesting theory, which is not mentioned in “Unsolved Mysteries”, concerns room 2816. It is assumed that one of the objects found in Jennifer Fairgate’s room was a plastic newspaper bag with a number of “USA” on it. Today “. The bag was addressed to room 2816, but it was found at Jennifer Fairgate, 2805. There is said to be a fingerprint on the bag which has never been identified. This is another of the theories circulating online about the case.