Craft before the basement duel | Free press

The footballers of the national league SG Handwerk Rabenstein are facing a very important game. Tomorrow, Sunday, there will be a cellar duel against LSV Neustadt / Spree at home. The two teams have won only one game and lost four of their previous five games. Whoever loses stays in the basement. Whoever wins can even jump in the middle of the table. In the national class there will be a new edition of the VfB Fortuna cup duel against BSC Freiberg on Sunday, which Chemnitz lost on penalties two weeks ago. (tre)