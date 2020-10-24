Ricardo Araújo Pereira is isolated and made the “shadow government” of his home

Ricardo Araújo Pereira is isolated and has made the “shadow government” of his home

The comedian took part in the show this Friday by video call, but it is not yet known what will look like this Sunday.

This is the second time he has been isolated.

Ricardo Araújo Pereira is in isolation again due to close contact with someone infected with Covid-19. The actor will be tested, but is in prophylactic isolation. The announcement was made by him as part of the SIC’s “Government Shadow” program, this Friday, October 23, in which he participated by videoconference.

The humorous space “Isto é a Gozar com Quem Trabalh” is scheduled for Sunday 25. The content is usually recorded on the morning of that day, but due to Ricardo Araújo Pereira’s isolation, it is not yet clear how it can be done. On the program’s Instagram page, nothing has been announced yet.

“The only thing the animal forces me is that because of it, no one wants to be near me. I’m already used to it, ”he joked on Friday’s show. The comedian was already isolated with his family in early April, when he also chose to do “shadow government” from a video call.