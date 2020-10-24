Surface Mount Technology Market Size, Share Industry Trend Report 2020 | Viscom AG, Universal Instruments Corporation, Teradyne Inc. and More

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ”Global Surface Mount Technology Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Surface Mount Technology Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Global surface mount technology market is to register a Substantial CAGR of 8.86 %in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increase in supply for electronic products to miniaturized consumers

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Surface Mount Technology Market report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global surface mount technology market are ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG, YXLON International, Viscom AG, Universal Instruments Corporation, Teradyne Inc., Saki Corporation., Panasonic Corporation, Orbotech Ltd., OMRON Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Nikon Metrology Inc., Naprotek, Inc., Mycronic, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc., KOHYOUNG TECHNOLOGY inc, JUKI CORPORATION., Illinois Tool Works Inc., GLENBROOK TECHNOLOGIES, FUJI Corporation, Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. amongst others.

Global Surface Mount Technology Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

SMT parts are less costly than through-hole parts which is boosting the growth of the market .SMT benefits like automated production, enhancing output and effectiveness in manufacturing is contributing to the growth of the market

Surface mounting technology is inadequate for elevated-power or heavy-voltage components such as power circuits

In January 2019, Teradyne, Inc. announced the takeover of Lemsys, a privately held company. Lemsys is the world’s major supplier in the high-power semiconductor industry, servicing the evolving and increasing market of separate devices and modules for, wind and solar power generation, electric vehicles, and heavy-power manufacturing application. With this acquisition with Teradyne expand the range of test solutions to power semiconductor customers

If opting for the Global version of Surface Mount Technology Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Surface Mount Technology Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Surface Mount Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Surface Mount Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Surface Mount Technology Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Surface Mount Technology Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Surface Mount Technology Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Surface Mount Technology Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Surface Mount Technology Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

How Does This Surface Mount Technology Market Insights Help?

Surface Mount Technology Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

The Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To Increase insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Surface Mount Technology Market” and its commercial landscape

