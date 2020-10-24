Space Mining Market Top Key Competitors | Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited, Shackleton Energy Company, KLEOS SPACE S.A. and More

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ”Global Space Mining Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Space Mining Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

The Global Space Mining Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.56 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth can be attributed to the high number of space missions currently taking place and the upcoming space missions too.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Space Mining Market report:

Few of the major players competing in the space mining market are Deep Space Industries Inc., Planetary Resources, Moon Express, ispace, Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited, Shackleton Energy Company, KLEOS SPACE S.A.., ISRO, Boeing, SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Virgin Galactic, Made In Space Inc., Ad Astra Rocket Company, Airbus S.A.S., TransAstra Corporation, OffWorld, SpaceFab.US Inc., NASA, European Space Agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, China National Space Administration, and Roscosmos.

Global Space Mining Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Increased investments and ambitions by the government authorities is expected to drive the market growth

Risks associated with space mining like; adverse environmental effects and docking of crafts in space

.

If opting for the Global version of Space Mining Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

