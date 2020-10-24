Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Challenges and Growth Factor | Lumentum Operations LLC, Intel Corporation, ColorChip and More

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ”Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Photonic Integrated Circuit Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Global photonic integrated circuit market is to register a healthy CAGR of 27.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to reduced energy consumption, increased operational speed and increased applications in various end user industries.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Photonic Integrated Circuit Market report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global photonic integrated circuit market are NeoPhotonics Corporation, Infinera Corporation., Lumentum Operations LLC, Intel Corporation, ColorChip, Finisar Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Luxtera, VLC Photonics S.L., TE Connectivity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Enablence., Broadcom., LioniX International, NOKIA, Aifotec Design & Development by Tatjana Glasauer, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. amongst others.

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Rising demand for PIC’s due to their ability to carry huge amounts of data at a high speed, as compared to other electrical integrated circuits

Complication involved in designing photonic integrated circuits restrains the growth of this market

In March 2019, MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. and GlobalFoundries (GF) have entered into a strategic and affirmative partnership in order to ramp the production of MACOM’s laser photonic integrated circuits (LPICs) by efficiently utilizing GF’s expertise in silicon photonics. This strategic alliance would aim to increase the application of LPICs in massive data centers and 5G networks.

If opting for the Global version of Photonic Integrated Circuit Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

