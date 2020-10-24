Pet Companion Robots Market Current and Future Demand 2027 | Pawbo Inc., Pebby, SmartPaw and More

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ”Global Pet Companion Robots Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Pet Companion Robots Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Global pet companion robots market is expected to rise to an estimated value by, registering a healthy CAGR of 11.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing pet ownership worldwide is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Pet Companion Robots Market report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global pet companion robots market are Pawbo Inc., Pebby, SmartPaw, Maneks plus doo, RobotShop inc., Ageless Innovation LLC., Sony Corporation., and Kolony Robotic among others.

Global Pet Companion Robots Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Increasing digitization and growing internet of things technology worldwide is boosting the growth of this market

Complexity associated with shipment and production of the product may hinder the market growth

In August 2018, Sony announced the launch of their new robot dog Aibo which is a combination of AI and sensor technology. It also has OLED screen in eyes which help the Aibo to blink. The My Aibo app will help the customer to see photos captured by Aibo through its nose camera and see the environment through sensors

If opting for the Global version of Pet Companion Robots Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

