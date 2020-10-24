Parcel Sortation Systems Market 2020 Opportunities with Industry Size, Competitor Analysis and Regional Demand

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ”Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Parcel Sortation Systems Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Global parcel sortation systems market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide range of application of parcel sortation systems in several industrial segments. Technological advancement and automation is positively impacting the growth of the market in developing and developed regions.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Parcel Sortation Systems Market report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global parcel sortation systems market are, GreyOrange pte ltd., Invata Intralogisitcs, Dematic, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Vanderlande Industries, BEUMER GROUP, Honeywell Intelligrated, Fives, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Siemens, SOLYSTIC SAS, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, Intralox, L.L.C, viastore, Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd., GBI Intralogistics, Inc., OCM Spa, Equinox, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, Pitney Bowes Inc. among others..

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Increasing demand of IOT technology is is another factor boosting the growth of the market in the forecast period

Higher maintenance cost and initial investment is expected to restrain the market growth

In June 2019, GreyOrange pte ltd. launches twelve thousand parcel-per-hour sortation system named as Flexo robotics system including courier items of up to 15 kgs. It can be installed in fifteen days due to its simple modularity, design and standardisation. It offers flexible automation. They carry the parcels from its place of arrival to its sort destination using AI and machine learning algorithms. This launch will expand the product portfolio of the company in creating new avenues in the parcel sortation systems market

If opting for the Global version of Parcel Sortation Systems Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Parcel Sortation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Parcel Sortation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Parcel Sortation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Parcel Sortation Systems Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

