Network Packet Broker Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales, Trends and Forecast

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ”Global Network Packet Broker Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Network Packet Broker Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Global network packet broker market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Network Packet Broker Market report:

Some of the major players operating in this market are NETSCOUT, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies, Gigamon, APCON, Garland Technology, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Network Critical, Corvil, Microtel Innovation S.r.l, Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., CPACKET NETWORKS, Niagara Networks, Profitap HQ B.V., CGS Tower Networks, Datacom Systems INC, 5FeetNetworks Oy, Cisco and ECI Telecom among others.

Global Network Packet Broker Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Increased and rapid growth of use of internet, online multimedia and web applications

Lack of compatibility and complications related to connections with different data centre architectures

In March 2019, Arista Networks, Inc. launched new and disruptive Arista 7360X Series which doubles the system density while decreasing energy and cost. It offers customization, scale, efficiency and choice on effectiveness which simplifies the designs of a cloud network. Arista and Facebook engineering teams came together in the development of the system and enable complete management with the control aircraft via FBOSS (Facebook Open Switches Software). This enhances the product portfolio of the company in the market.

If opting for the Global version of Network Packet Broker Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

