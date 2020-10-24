New Energy Vehicles Market Break-Down By Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities And Forecast

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ”Global new energy vehicles market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The new energy vehicles market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Global new energy vehicles market is to register a growing CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging preference for energy efficient vehicles and various government initiatives.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the new energy vehicles market report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global new energy vehicles market are Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Nissan, Tesla, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Motors, Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, Renault, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Volkswagen, Honda Motor Company, Fiat Automobiles, BYD Company Ltd, CHERY, ZOTYE AUTO Zotye Holding Group, YUTONG, BAIC Group, ETW International., Zhongtong Bus, Geely Auto, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited and JAC Motors among others.

Global new energy vehicles market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Surging preference for energy efficient vehicles is driving the growth of the market

Improper charging infrastructure is hampering the market growth

In August 2019, Tesla launched Model 3 in South Korea. Under 10 hours, these vehicles can be fully charged. They are very cost effective and have advantages of small pack of batteries. Tesla has to face strict regulations of the government in South Korea.

If opting for the Global version of new energy vehicles market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

