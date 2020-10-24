Micro-Location Technology Market Outlook By Product, Application, End-User and Forecast

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ”Global Micro-Location Technology Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Micro-Location Technology Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Global Micro-Location Technology Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.57 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 49.88 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.04% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased awareness and adoption of IoT and associated advanced technologies.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Micro-Location Technology Market report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in micro-location technology market are Cisco; CenTrak; Bluvision Inc.; Sewio Networks; Kontakt.io; DECAWAVE; Apple Inc.; Google; Redpine Signals, Inc.; Visible Assets, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Humatics; Estimote, Inc.,; Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS Company; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Ubisense; Camco; Siemens; HERE and Trimble Inc..

Global Micro-Location Technology Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Lack of effective and efficient technologies available for the detection of location to a precise nature in indoor settings; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Concerns for security systems and privacy policies regarding the personalised information with these products is expected to restrain the market growth

In August 2018, Estimote, Inc., announced the launch of “Estimote LTE Powered Beacon” which is equipped with their individual LTE connection thereby not requiring the need to be connected to an external connectivity device.

If opting for the Global version of Micro-Location Technology Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Micro-Location Technology Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Micro-Location Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Micro-Location Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Micro-Location Technology Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Micro-Location Technology Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Micro-Location Technology Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Micro-Location Technology Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Micro-Location Technology Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

How Does This Micro-Location Technology Market Insights Help?

Micro-Location Technology Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

The Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To Increase insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Micro-Location Technology Market” and its commercial landscape

