CIS will present the new season of “The Mask”

The program presented by João Manzarra does not yet have a return date.

“The Mask” is back on SIC.

In a presentation made in recent days, visible on the “E-Especial”, SIC officially confirmed the return of “The Mask” for times to come. However, there is still no confirmed release date for the second season.

The program will be presented by João Manzarra and the recordings will have already started. “The Mask” is expected to have 12 candidates again, who will be different public figures from those who participated in the first edition, and who will wear new masks.

The jury should continue to consist of actors Carolina Loureiro and Jorge Corrula, comedian and presenter César Mourão and singer Sónia Tavares, from The Gift.