EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Hardware (Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors), System (LMS, SIS, TMS), Technology (Gamification, Analytics, Advanced Technology)- Forecast to 2025

EdTech and Smart Classroom Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market size is expected to grow from USD 85.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 181.3 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 223 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 241 Tables and 47 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the EdTech and Smart Classroom Market:

Apple (US)

Cisco (US)

Blackboard (US)

IBM (US)

Dell EMC (US)

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle(US)

SAP (Germany)

Instructure(US)

The LMS applications are used for the supervision, certification, tracking, and offering of eLearning applications. These systems primarily track classroom instructions, automate learning administrations, and provide tools to manage and create content. They allow institutions to access educational content online, thereby enabling students to view materials using the web browser.

Tablet computing, gamification, learning analytics, 3D printing, and wearable technical gadgets, such as small motion sensors, fitness trackers, and smartwatches have changed the vision of higher education and its operations. Education technology has completely revolutionized higher education, helping the segment to overcome all the traditional barriers that were imposed by space and time.

North America plays a huge role in the development of technologies, which helps in the adoption of new EdTech solutions across major end user segments. A significant increase in the number of mobile learning applications has been witnessed in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 48%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 15%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 34%, Directors Level – 40%, Manager Level -26%

By Region: North America – 42%,Europe– 31%, APAC– 16% and Rest of the World – 11%.

Competitive Landscape of EdTech and Smart Classroom Market:

