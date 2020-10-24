Tennis star Zverev humbles after battling pain | Free press

Cologne (dpa) – Alexander Zverev did not want to make much of his impressive battle with pain. “The hip is still there. I’m not sick, I feel good, ”said the best German tennis player after the 6: 4, 6: 7 (5: 7), 6: 4 in the quarterfinals of the ATP tournament in Cologne against the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

However, he felt reminded in 2018, “at that time I had a six-centimeter-long crack on my hip.” He hoped it wasn’t a similar injury anymore. He felt “a burning sensation. This is why I was extremely careful in the third sentence. “He won anyway.

After injuring his hip at the end of the second set and having to be treated for several minutes, Zverev made his way. “I thought about it,” Zverev replied when asked how close he was to a task: “But I don’t really like it. If you can play to the end, you should play it to the end. Even the treatment was uncomfortable for him. “Actually, I’m not someone who likes to take medical time. It must have been today. But I’m glad I played until the end.”

At the same time, Zverev hoped not to regret it. “Because I want to win the game.” In the semi-final on Saturday, it was against Jannik Sinner, the 19-year-old South Tyrol who beat Zverev, also in poor health at the time, in the last sixteen of Roland-Garros there is a little less than three weeks.