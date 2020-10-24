LIfestyle

Sara Matos, Filipa Areosa and Carolina Torres together in new SIC series

“The Club” also brings Vera Kolodzig back to the station. And the cast includes Sharam Diniz and Margarida Vila-Nova, among others.

The series does not yet have a release date.

It’s called “O Clube” and it will be a new series from SIC, still without a premiere date, but which will first reach the streaming service of the OPTO TV channel. Recordings have already started with a cast full of familiar faces and names.

Sara Matos, Filipa Areosa, Carolina Torres, Vera Kolodzig, Margarida Vila-Nova, Luana Piovani, Sharam Diniz, Vera Moura, Vítor Norte, José Raposo, João Baptista and Vitor Alves da Silva are the confirmed names of the cast.

The credits were recorded at Elefante Branco, in Lisbon, as revealed in a photo shared by Luana Piovani on her official Instagram account. It is not yet clear exactly what the story will be told in “O Clube”, but it will focus on a power play for the night in Lisbon, with this nightclub as a big storyline.

