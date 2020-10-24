🔎 Corsica – definition and explanations

introduction

Corsica (Corsica on Corsica) is an island in the Mediterranean (Mediterranean means between the countries. The Mediterranean is an almost closed intracontinental sea between Europe, Africa and …) and a French region with a special status (officially “territorial collectivity of Corsica” ), consisting of two departments: Corse-du-Sud (2A) and Haute-Corse (2B). It was independent on January 30, 1735 and became French on May 15, 1768 by the Treaty of Versailles. Their national anthem was Dio vi salvi Regina. Today it is nicknamed the Isle of Beauty. The Greeks called it Kallisté (in ancient Greek Καλλίστη: “the most beautiful”).

geography

Photosatellite of Corsica (NASA)

Place and situation (In geography, the situation is a spatial concept that allows or does not allow the relative position of a room in relation to its immediate surroundings. It describes a place in a more …)

Corsica is about 200 km southeast (Southeast is the direction halfway between the cardinal points South and East. Southeast is opposite northwest.) The French Riviera, West (West is a cardinal point opposite East. This is the direction in which the sun is on Equinox, sunset (or ponant) sets.) From Tuscany and north (The north is a cardinal point compared to the south.) From Sardinia (Sardinia (in Italian: Sardinia and in standardized Sardinian language: Sardigna) is an island in the western Mediterranean, which is located in …). The rather wooded and mountainous island, the south coast of which is formed by high cliffs (Bonifacio).

The shortest distance between mainland France and the island of Cap Martin to the tip of Revellata (see Revellata peninsula) is 160 km, and the island is less than 90 km from mainland Italy.

Corsica and Sardinia lie on a continental microplate separate from France or Italy and are known as the Corsican-Sardinian block.

The distance between the point (graph) north and the south point (the south is a cardinal point compared to the north). From Corsica is 182 kilometers (the meter (symbol m, from the Greek metron, measure) is the unit of base length of the international system. It is defined as the distance traveled by light in a vacuum in …).

Environment (The environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the set of natural and artificial elements in which human life takes place. In current ecological problems, the term environment tends to …)

The gulf (A gulf (Italian gulf, Greek colpos, fold) is a part of the sea that extends inland, generally according to a wide curvature.) From Porto, UNESCO World Heritage Site

Although many endemic species were extinct in prehistoric times or shortly thereafter compared to the continent (the word continent comes from the Latin continent for “stick together” or continent terra, “continuous land”. In the real sense of this term …) and the Breton islands Corsica enjoys a relatively unspoiled environment, both on Earth (Earth is the third planet in the solar system in order of increasing distance from the Sun and the fourth planet in increasing size and mass. C. is the largest and most massive of the four .. .) than on the coast and at sea (The term sea covers several realities.).

The island is home to an international marine park, nature reserves (Scandola, Finocchiarola, Biguglia, Cerbicale, Bouches de Bonifacio and Tre Padule de Suartone) and the Corsica Regional Natural Park, as well as community areas for birds. An insect conservation observatory (Insects is a French-language ecology and entomology magazine intended for a large audience of amateurs and naturalists. Produced by the Office of Insects and their Environment …) in Corsica aims to preserve cultural heritage and biodiversity (biodiversity is the natural diversity of living organisms. It is assessed taking into account the diversity of ecosystems, …) ordinary. Fire hazard poses a threat to biodiversity, while (2006) more than 50% of damage would be caused by 12% of ignitions (fire is the creation of a flame by an exothermic chemical reaction of oxidation called combustion) related to maintenance practices of pastures or paths and hunting areas. It is believed that 15% of fires are caused by lightning (lightning is a natural phenomenon of the disruptive electrostatic discharge that occurs when static electricity accumulates between thunderstorm clouds or between such a cloud and the earth), but only for 1% responsible for the destruction (on the surface). During the heat wave (The heat wave is a period of very high heat in summer. Although there is no official definition, it is believed that there is a heat wave if …) of 2003 burned close to 20,000 ha in around 500 fires, the problem the fires could increase with global warming (Global warming, also called global warming or global warming, is a phenomenon of increase …). In Corsica, 402,000 hectares of forest are covered (a forest or a forest area is a relatively dense forest area made up of one or more stands of trees and species …).

The Corsican Assembly (law of May 13, 1991) benefits from special environmental expertise with a Corsican environmental agency and an environmental observatory.