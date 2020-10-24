Tubitek: one of the best record stores in Porto has a new home in Lisbon

Tubitek continues to grow and has now reached the Chiado region.

Sometimes tradition and novelty are synonymous. This is what is happening with Tubitek, a new record store that has opened Rua do Crucifixo, in Chiado, Lisbon, and is committed to having such a vinyl record or CD that you won’t find anywhere else. . In the middle, feel free to explore the space and talk about music. It’s always been the vibe to get when entering a space like this.

In 1980, at a time still without the Internet, anyone who wanted to learn more about music could only do so in magazines and in conversation. The record store was the ideal place to discover the news and share musical discoveries. It was no accident that it was a place of pilgrimage for musicians and music lovers.

Tubitek was born in 1980 in Porto and has become a benchmark on the city’s music scene. 20 years later, in 2000, between piracy and crisis in the sector, space closed, leaving a void in the city. When it became known in 2014 of the imminent return, many music fans stopped to listen. It was a long awaited return.

“We came back in 2014 to the same place, with the same name, but with new management. It was I who repeated myself, ”says NiT Rui Borges, store manager. “We reopened with a great desire to become a benchmark again and we succeeded,” he underlines. However, in addition to the original store, they have a space in Leiria, which opened in Braga last year and this year it was Lisbon’s turn.

“Lisbon was a dream of many years ago but also a requirement of customers from the south who visit us in Porto and who said to us: ‘man, you have to open in Lisbon, that doesn’t make sense to me to be 300 kilometers high and 300 kilometers to buy music, ”explains Rui Borges. The new space opened on October 13 in Rua do Crucifixo, in a bet that did justice to this dream and this demand. “Chiado is a special region. As soon as this store appeared we didn’t even look back.

There are CDs and vinyls in abundance.

“The store in Porto has helped with the musical training of many people, who have spent hours in the store around us. Conversations about songs and groups were shared. It was a constant exchange of ideas, ”recalls Rui Borges. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, “elements of Taxi, Já Fumega, Rui Reininho and GNR, Pedro Abrunhosa, Os Sitiados, who almost made friends in their arms” passed.

When it was learned that Tubitek was now going to bring his tradition to Lisbon, there were certainly clients from further south who were preparing for the best: the money they were going to save on the trip could be reinvested in albums. And there are a lot of choices.

“Vinyl is a market like never before, but we continue to bet on CDs, which will never end. We have a fantastic variety of albums and special editions, catalog backgrounds, with things that have been missing for years that we have. And even strong competition nearby is not a problem. On the contrary, it can even help. “There are people who go to Fnac, cannot find what they want, go down the stairs and are in Tubitek. People walk into the store and are blown away by the variety.

In total, there are 140 square meters where music abounds. Since the store opened, they have already received former customers who have been waiting for a space in Lisbon for a long time but also new customers, who have already repeated the visit, bringing friends and colleagues. “Even taking into account the pandemic and the rain, things are happening,” he said. This Saturday, October 24, for example, there is Record Day Store and it’s a special day to find gems that you can’t find the rest of the year.

This new phase of Tubitek is also about discovering the type of audience they have in Lisbon. A record store is never a waterproof thing. Agreement is an ongoing conversation between customers and sellers. Things are discovered, others are presented and a lot of music is heard, always discovering more.

“We maintain that spirit. The customer is looking for us to buy music, of course, but to talk about music, ”he emphasizes. For this reason, even if you are new to these journeys, feel free to enter, explore, listen to, and talk about music before you even purchase the perfect record. Who knows if in one of these conversations a group from the future was born.

Click on the gallery and discover the new record store that wants to make its mark in Lisbon.