📰 When mixing foams

@ Hoai-Phuong TRAN The foam is beautiful, but the formation of this temporary foam on the surface of certain mixtures of stirred liquids can be very problematic for their flow and properties. This is especially the case with lubricants for engines (an engine is a device that converts non-mechanical energy (e.g. wind, chemistry, electricity, heat) into energy, etc.) from automobiles (an automobile or an automobile) a land vehicle, which is self-propelled by means of a motor This vehicle is designed for the overland transport of …) electrics or certain oils used in the food industry. Although this phenomenon of foaming is well known, there is no clear explanation or tool (A tool is a definitive object that is used by a living being to increase its natural effectiveness. This increase leads to a simplification of actions taken by a living being major …) were taken to control its occurrence were never given. Researchers from PIC (Total / CRNS / Sorbonne University / ESPCI) recently found the origin of this effect. Her work, published in Physical Review Letters, provides insights into solutions to control foam, flow, and smear problems in many hydrocarbon mixtures.

With foam is meant the formation of a temporary foam on the surface (A surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, sometimes geometric object, sometimes physical boundary and is often mistakenly confused …) of a liquid (the liquid Phase is a state of matter. In this form matter is easily deformable, but difficult to compress.) Stirred. The sea (The term sea covers several realities.) Gives us very good examples, especially in spring (spring (from the Latin primus first and tense, time, this season marks the beginning of the year) is one of the four temperate seasons before summer and after winter. It occurs …) when organic proteins due to decomposition (in biology, decomposition is the process by which the organized body, qu ‘they are of animal or vegetable origin, once their life is taken from them , degenerate under the action of …) plankton (Homer called the animals plankton from ancient Greek that wander on the surface of the waves) πλαγκτός / planktós or “wander”). Loud …) are very present. Boiling (Boiling is the formation of bubbles during a violent change of a body from liquid to vapor. This phenomenon is evaporation.) A sweet liquid like jam is also accompanied by a more or less thick and persistent foam formation, which is associated with crystallinity of sugar (What is commonly referred to as sugar is from 1406 a “substance with a sweet taste that is obtained from sugar cane” “(Christ von …). Although the phenomenon is everything (the whole, that as the whole of Understanding what exists is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) Other and much less understood, a layer of scum can also appear unpredictable when a mixture is stirred (a mixture is a combination of two or more solid, liquid or gaseous Substances that do not interact chemically (the result of the operation is a preparation (also known as …) but mixed bare liquids.

A very problematic example is the foaming of lubricating oil mixtures used in the gearboxes of electric car engines. As is to be expected, an oil (oil is a generic term for fats that are in a liquid state at room temperature and do not mix with water, …) does not foam even when shaken. In this case, the liquid films actually form between the air bubbles (air is the gas mixture that makes up the earth’s atmosphere. It is odorless and colorless. Due to the drop in air pressure. Air with altitude is necessary …) to dilute and break up so quickly that the bubbles cannot be seen with the naked eye. On the other hand, this phenomenon is considerably slowed down in certain liquid mixtures in which the formation of foam can be observed. Scientists at the PIC Joint Laboratory (Total / CNRS / Sorbonne University / ESPCI) have studied this phenomenon and given a quantitative explanation based on experimental measurements and modeling of surface tension (tension is a tensile force). these mixtures are dependent on the concentration.

A first important observation is that the concentrations of each liquid in the mixture are very slightly different between volume (volume, in the physical or mathematical sciences, is a quantity that measures the extent of an object or part of the volume) and the space Surface despite its miscibility. In addition, if the surface tension of the mixture does not vary linearly with the concentration of one of the two liquids, the mixture tends to foam. From this, the researchers deduce a “surfactant” -type behavior of the liquid at the lowest surface tension, which stabilizes the formation of temporary foam under agitation (agitation is the process of mixing one or more phases to form one or more of these homogeneous properties. Different types …). This work, published in Physical Review Letters, sheds light on the field of complex fluid flows and should improve lubricants for engines and petroleum flows (petroleum is a liquid carbonaceous rock or mineral oil. L. The use of this fossil energy is one of the pillars of the industrial economy …) in Pipelines or even in certain transformations of the agro-food industry.

When mixing foams



Reference:

H.-P. Tran, M. Arangalage, L. Jørgensen, N. Passade-Boupat, F. Lequeux and L. Talini,

Understanding the foaming of liquid mixtures: A surfactant-like effect at the origin of an extended life of the liquid film,

Phys. Rev. Lett, October 21, 2020.

DOI: 10.1103 / PhysRevLett.125.178002

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!