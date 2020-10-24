Bárbara Bandeira is infected with Covid-19

Bárbara Bandeira reveals she is infected with Covid-19

This Wednesday, the Portuguese artist was on “Dia de Cristina”, on TVI.

She is the daughter of Rui Bandeira.

Bárbara Bandeira, 19, revealed on her Instagram account that she was infected with the new coronavirus, which has already infected more than 100,000 Portuguese and caused the deaths of 2,225 people.

“My loves, as you know, I always prefer to know things for myself, so I come to tell you that I am one of the thousands of Portuguese who have tested positive for COVID since the arrival of this pandemic”, a writes the Portuguese singer. “We have a natural tendency to think that it only happens to others, but the truth is that the virus is real and I too got caught at this point when Portugal hit a huge peak in infections . ”

Additionally, he revealed that he has some symptoms, but nothing to worry about at the moment. “I’ll give you some news here to reduce your concern,” he finished. It is recalled that Bárbara Bandeira is dating Kasha, from DAMA, a group of which one of the members (Miguel Coimbra) tested positive for Covid-19. It is not yet known if this was the transmission route. On Wednesday October 21, Bárbara Bandeira was one of the guests on “Dia de Cristina”, Cristina Ferreira’s show on TVI.