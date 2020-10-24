📰 Is this hand yours? It depends who is asking you the question

On the borderline between psychology and hypnosis, there is an experience known as the Rubber Hand Illusion. She survived 22 years, but researchers now wonder whether the role of the person conducting the experiment may have been underestimated.

As strange as it sounds, the experiment involves making a person believe they have a hand made of rubber. The experimenter makes the test subject put both of their hands out. One is hidden from them by a tablet. Instead of the real hand, a rubber hand is placed in front of them. The experimenter rubs at the same time one of the fingers of the subject's own hand that they cannot see and the same finger of the rubber hand that they can see. After a few minutes some of these "guinea pigs" begin to ascribe the feeling of friction to the rubber hand.

The experiment first appeared in the journal Nature in 1998 and has become a classic in the field of suggestion and hypnosis: It tends to confirm that it is relatively easy to trick our brains.

However, no one denies that our brains are relatively easy to fool – especially in this era of research into the mechanisms of disinformation – but we have often asked ourselves whether in this particular experiment we had not forgotten to consider the influence of the experimenter. The British Peter Lush and Zoltan Dienes tried to evaluate this, and in their study published in Nature Communications in September they came to a worrying conclusion: the reaction of the "guinea pig" could be determined by what it perceives is expected of it.

Or more precisely, how it is likely to be influenced by what the experimenter expects of it. Using a conclusion called the "suggestibility scale" by hypnosis specialists, the researchers conclude that the more likely the guinea pig is to be "swayed", the more likely it is to "feel" the rubber hand.

In addition to this wrong hand, they also tested a phenomenon called visuotactile synesthesia, where the person says they are feeling the emotions of another person close to them while those emotions occur simultaneously.

Lush and Dienes acknowledge that their experience will not end the debate. But it is part of an extensive questioning of experiences that are taken for granted in psychology: in the past decade this discipline faced a so-called "reproducibility crisis" that prompted a rethinking of data collection methods, the research protocols and -central question- the ways of ensuring that a discovery can be replicated by other researchers.

