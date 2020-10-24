The best jokes and stories from Jerry Seinfeld’s new (and hilarious) book

All the humor, now in a book.

They were two geniuses with a mission. One, Jerry Seinfeld, more affable, the other, Larry David, more sour. Together they created this monument to the television comedy “Seinfeld”. There were nine seasons that ended with a double episode that always wows in numbers: over 76 million Americans have seen the end of the series. It was in 1998.

Over 20 years later, Seinfeld is a guy with more free time, but he’s not stopped. His humor that spans decades has now arrived in a version written in Portugal with “Isto Tem Piada?”, An edition of Vogais.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the question, “Is this funny?” We heard the question come out of the comedian’s mouth in his shows, in one of those curious moments of connecting with audiences. We also heard him in one of those (many) moments that leave neurotic George Costanza (Jason Alexander) screaming.

Seinfeld, the actor, does not need to be introduced. It’s a leading name in the already rich North American stand-up scene. He is the protagonist of the greatest sitcom of all time. It is even the host of the show that migrated to Netflix, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffe”. And that’s just it: actors in the car are talking to each other for coffee together. And it works because if you add it to a Ricky Gervais or a John Oliver, coffee, and a nice car from Seinfeld’s private collection, it must be really funny.

The book itself is divided over decades, each opening with a photograph of the comedian. In the 90s, of course, he appeared alongside the co-creator of “Seinfeld”.

“I remember sitting next to Larry David at the reunion where we presented the ‘Seinfeld’ series on NBC,” he says in the book. “And I remember saying, ‘We want the show to tell how comedians get material.’ As I said that, I thought to myself, “What nonsense. Is anyone stupid enough to believe what I’m saying? But that doesn’t sound bad. Perhaps the purpose of the meeting is: to say things that sound good ””.

The meeting continued and Seinfeld tells a joke about the maids walking around looking for people who have already had coffee, just to offer them more coffee. “They’re laughing. And in no time, they gave me a TV show.”

The show came to life there and Seinfeld explained the stupidity of what he said. “The way comedians get material. Please. If we could time travel, no one would want to see Van Gogh buying paint. What is going on. We traveled to be able to see him paint. This is what you see in a standing set ”.

This was, in fact, also what we saw in “Seinfeld”: the comedian on stage talking about his daily life, before joining the spectrum of unique characters, which included the dazzling entries of Kramer (Michael Richards) and the best dance in television history, courtesy of Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

There’s even a considerable part of Seinfeld’s humor that passes just by admiring another take on the more mundane things of everyday life. Here is one of the jokes from the book which is a full analysis: “There are two types of favor. Big and small. You can measure the size of the favor by how long the person takes a break after requesting it. If there is no break, it’s small (…). The more they ask for, the more it will cost us ”.

There are over 40 years of jokes that can be revisited throughout the book. Some are vintage pieces from this period, such as when we talk about a cable car built in New York with the municipality in bankruptcy. “One of these days there will be a mountain in the South Bronx,” then one of the city’s most criminal neighborhoods. “This will be the first roller coaster on which people will howl on the flat, when they reach ground level.”

Others are a curious look at the mind of the comedian. Like when I was growing up and trying to explain to my parents, both orphans, that I wanted to go to Disney. He had a bed, a house, what more did he need? They didn’t even let him finish the word. “Disn …”. Or when Seinfeld remembers the first time he was able to pay for a maid. She was working and he was standing behind her, “I don’t know why I didn’t pick him up.” Which led him to conclude that if she was the right one, she would walk around the house to judge the person. “I guess you didn’t have time to do that. No, no, let yourself sit there. You disgust me “.

The first book in two decades.

There are still old jokes that are mere doubts, the ones that cross the generations: how does a pair of glasses get so that Superman is not recognized as Clark Kent? The Daily Planet, the fictional newspaper where the superhero works, has to be the worst newspaper in the world. “Only three journalists are working on it” and two of them are still struggling, needing to be saved by Superman.

“It’s funny? it’s one of those cases where we can have the book on the nightstand and take a look at luck. We can find simple jokes carefully prepared or taken. Like this: “It all comes down to listening. A lot of married women complain that their husbands don’t listen to them … I never heard my wife say that. Maybe I already said it. I have no idea”.

This is the accessible, natural and insightful side of the comedian. He’s used to keeping a certain complexity even in the simplest things, like when he remembers on stage what his life was like in the post-Seinfeld era.

“So, Jerry, you don’t have your schedule anymore. What are you doing now? I’ll tell you: nothing. I know you have to be thinking, “look, that looks good, I think I would like it too”. But a person who does nothing is not as easy as it seems. A person can be very busy with nothing to do. Because when we don’t do anything, we are free to do anything. Which can easily get us to do something. Which puts an end to my inaction and forces me to stop everything ”.

Seinfeld, now 66, was just 21 when he started stand-up. Over the years he has continued to write his material and explore his voice on stage. It is this voice that we can now read, among 512 pages that not only give us humor but also show us the evolution of Seinfeld. The book is already on sale.