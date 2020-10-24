“Mindhunter” may be over

“Mindhunter” may even be over

Burnout, high costs and poor ratings are the reasons given by director David Fincher.

The fans didn’t deserve this

Terrifying interviews with the world’s most dangerous psychopaths might never return to television. We are of course talking about “Mindhunter”, whose third season should be on the way. Unfortunately, this does not appear to be the case.

It is that this Friday, October 23, the American magazine “Vulture” revealed that “Mindhunter” had perhaps ended. It was the director himself, David Fincher, who said it, justifying the unofficial decision with the high budget, exhausting work and disappointing number of audiences. Therefore, he believes that the Netflix series will “probably” not be entitled to more episodes.

In early 2020, it had already been announced that actors Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv were released from their contracts, with the third season being postponed indefinitely. At the time, Fincher was too busy producing his next film – “Mank” – to devote himself to the project.

Now the director says “Mindhunter” is “expensive” work and the investment is not rewarded by the number of viewers. “It’s a 90 hour week. It absorbs everything in our lives. When I’m done [a segunda temporada], I was exhausted and I said “I don’t know if I have the capacity to do the third season now,” “he added.

Despite the strong evidence, Fincher wasn’t sure “Mindhunter” was actually over and there is still no official news from Netflix’s side. The first two seasons of the series are available on the streaming platform. “Mank” hits theaters in the United States on November 13 and debuts on Netflix on December 4.

Also remember the NiT article on this, which is one of the best series on the streaming platform. Quirky, obscure and addicting, it tells the story of how serial killers began to be investigated by the FBI in the 1970s and 1980s.