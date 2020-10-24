The project with Brazilian music in Lisbon is back in a new space

Sambinha Bom: Brazilian music in Lisbon will occupy Lust’s space in Rio

With the onset of winter, those in charge reinvent the project and the concerts take place in a more protected place.

It has been a year of reinvention, especially in the culture and entertainment sectors, and one of the musical events that have stood out in recent weeks is about to return. From this Sunday, October 25, the Brazilian music project Sambinha Bom is back.

Unlike the previous edition, which took place at Monsantos Open Air – an open-air restaurant that opened in early June at Monsanto’s Parque Florestal, in Lisbon – the new concerts will take place at the renovated Lá No Rio (Lust in Rio space ), between Cais do Sodré and the Santos district, in Lisbon.

From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., you can attend the performance of the group Dinho Zamorano, the Mary of God trio and DJ Tiago Bandeiras and Pedro Machado. The space has a defined capacity and it is necessary to reserve a place. In addition, it is mandatory to use a mask throughout the room, to disinfect hands and at the entrance and the temperature will be measured.

There are several types of tickets, which vary depending on what you want. You can buy the Mesa Ipanema Pack, which costs 75 € and which includes five tickets (with the value of the ticket to return to the consumption of letter at the bar) or the Mesa Leblon Pack (60 €) under the same conditions and for only three people . The tables are at least two meters apart and you cannot add more people to the purchased table.