‘Battlestar Galactica’ to return with new movie

“Battlestar Galactica” will return with a new film

This production is not directly linked to plans for a new series, which is already in development.

It’s been a week since the announcement of several 80s and 90s saga comebacks. The “Power Rangers” reboot will be done in double dose – in movies and on TV – and there’s another along the way. “Battlestar Galactica” is back with a new film, hosted by a household name in the sci-fi world.

After working on the “X-Men” saga for a decade, Simon Kinberg signed a contract with Universal Pictures to write a new adaptation of the popular fantasy saga “Battlestar Galactica”, revealed “Variety” magazine. “This is one of the most important science fiction sagas and I couldn’t be happier to bring something new to this world, at the same time honoring everything the iconic already has. been done, ”he said.

The “Battlestar Galactica” universe began decades ago, when the first original series premiered, on ABC, in 1978. Although initially considered to be some kind of “Star Wars” imitation, it ended up being by gaining space with a successful reboot of 2000 – starring Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell and Katee Sackhoff.

Both series followed a set of spacecraft, led by Galactica, while fleeing from killer robots called Cylons and trying to search for planet Earth. The writer intends to write the new film from scratch, inspired by the original series, and there is no preview date yet.